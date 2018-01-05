

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, although at a marginally slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a Services PMI score of 51.1.



That's down from 51.2 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, backlogs fell amid a weaker rise in new business, while output price inflation quickened to a 29-month high.



Also, the composite PMI was unchanged at 52.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX