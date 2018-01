LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Friday.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.



It also marked the steepest drop since last March as prices for non-food items were slashed - although food prices inched higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX