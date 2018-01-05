Saudi Crown Prince Announces Return of World Famous King Abdulaziz Camels Festival With Prizes for Camel Competitions Reaching Over 30 Million Dollars

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In line with Saudi's 2030 Vision to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil and diversify its economy, as well as develop public service sectors such as, education, recreation, and tourism. Bigger and better, the month long culture rich heritage festival announces Innovative and family focused programme for 2018 under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz

The King Abdulaziz Camels Festival 2018 will take place from January 1 -February 1, 2018 in the southern desert terrains of Al-Dahna, 120km from Riyadh. Thanks to the efforts of custodians King Salman bin Adulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Price and Deputy Prime Minister.

One of the biggest national celebrations of its kind in the world, this year's spectacle is set to be the most successful yet. Including initiatives to raise awareness, promote national pride, and celebrate core regional, cultural and heritage practices in the Kingdom. Steeped in tradition but forward-thinking in its approach, the event will also push the boundaries of technology and creativity to offer a one-of-a-kind festival attracting fans from around the globe.

At the heart of the festival is the much-loved and celebrated camel, reflecting the uniting role the camel has played for the Saudi Kingdom throughout history. Known as 'the ship of the desert' - over many centuries and still today camels have become such an integral part of day-to-day life that they have formed part of the region's personality and pride.

Important in every pillar of society - economically, politically and culturally - camels are not only referred to throughout ancient religious texts and poetry, but are a source of meat, milk, leather and transport. A trading pillar in the Arab world, making them an essential part of the region's growth.

The month-long King Abdulaziz Camels Festival will offer an eclectic mix of traditional events, competitions and heritage-focused activities, including; Camel Obedience, Racing and Beauty Competitions, Camel Hair Art, Sand Art, Family Friendly Entertainment and The Heritage Market. An enthralling installation in the form of a state-of-the-art panoramic dome, integrating visuals with sound, the theatre will project a series of insightful films. As well as the Sanam Exhibition, an engaging exhibition exploring the journey of the camel from mummification and beyond.

