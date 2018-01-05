Glosfer held the Infinity Project Unpacked event showing Blockchain applications

Glosfer outlined the plan and demonstrated the progress of the Infinity Project. In hands-on booths, participants explored how blockchain applies to daily life and businesses including local currency.

SEOUL,South Korea, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Glosfer, a blockchain company, held the Infinity Project Unpacked Event on 16 December 2017 in Seoul,SouthKorea.

Employees from various departments introduced Glosfer's technology and businesses as well as the progress, plan, and schedule of the Infinity Project.

Participants enjoyed hands-on experience in the software and hardware booths. They were able to see how blockchain can apply to daily life. Each booth showed content-based blockchain platforms with themes such as:

Blockchain in businesses

Blockchain in local currency

Understand blockchain visually

Blockchain in the 6th industry

Blockchain for music copyright

"We have committed to applying blockchain technologyto daily life. This event provided us with a great opportunity to show our achievements to those who haveexpressed interest in andsupported our work," said Taewon Kim, CEO of Glosfer. "What you see, listen to, and experience here will be the future of blockchain technology."

About Glosfer

Glosfer is a leading blockchain company in South Korea. It provides an open source platform based on a blockchain technology. As the first generation of blockchain company in South Korea, the company strives to expand its activities in different industries to influence domestic markets using its developments such as PACKUTH, cryptocurrency trading platform as well as international remittance services. With Infinity Project based on HYCON coin, the company establishes and facilitates its own cryptocurrency ecosystem while contributing to making a transparent and fair society based on blockchain technology by working with public institutions.

