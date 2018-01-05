NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2018) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, along with the new silver version of the Alpha a6300 mirrorless digital camera. Both products help expand Sony's E-mount APS-C-format system: the lens fills a gap in its standard zoom lens lineup while the silver camera complements the existing black version, for a choice in finishes.

Sony E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1383463-REG/sony_sel18135_e_18_135mm_f_3_5_5_6_oss.html

E-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

27-202.5mm (35mm Equivalent)

Maximum Aperture Range: f/3.5-5.6

Two ED Elements & One Aspherical Element

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Linear AF Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 1.5'

Seven-Blade Circular Diaphragm

The E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS is a 27-202.5mm full-frame equivalent zoom, and an ideal all-around lens for a5000 and a6000-series shooters. Spanning a wide-angle to telephoto range, this versatile zoom is well suited to working in a wide variety of environments, and its lightweight design benefits all-day use. Optical SteadyShot image stabilization is featured, which compensates for camera shake to help produce sharper imagery when shooting handheld. A linear AF motor also contributes to sharp imagery with its quick and accurate performance, and is designed for quiet operation to benefit video recording. Complementing the handling is a smart optical design, which makes use of an aspherical element to limit spherical aberrations and distortion along with two extra-low dispersion elements to reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations throughout the zoom range.

Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only, Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1383464-REG/sony_ilce_6300_s_alpha_a6300_mirrorless_digital.html

24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor

XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0" 921.6k-Dot Tilting LCD Monitor

Internal UHD 4K30 & 1080p120 Recording

S-Log3 Gamma and Display Assist Function

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC

4D FOCUS with 425 Phase-Detect Points

Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 51200

Weather-Sealed Magnesium Alloy Body

Announced alongside the new lens is the silver version of the a6300, which is available as a body only or in a kit with the E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens. This new camera features the same spec set as the existing black a6300, including its 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, UHD 4K video recording, and 4D FOCUS with 425 phase-detection points.

