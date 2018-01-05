

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales logged its biggest fall in eight years in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported Friday.



Car sales declined 5.6 percent to 2.54 million units in 2017. This was the biggest decrease since 2009. At the same time, demand for diesel cars plunged 17 percent.



The industry body forecast 5-7 percent decline in overall sales during 2018.



SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said the decline was caused by the weakness in both business and consumer confidence as well as the confusion around the future of diesel vehicles.



However, Hawes said last year's performance was followed by two years of record sales.



