Wanda Vista Beijing Grand Opening

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda Vista Beijing (formerly Sofitel Wanda Beijing) officially opened on January 1, 2018, as the 19th Wanda Vista branded hotel.

Wanda Vista Beijing strives to deliver an unrivaled experience to guests. This experience reflects the venerable culture of Beijing City: a keen sense of courtesy, a deep-rooted philosophy of gastronomy, an artistic and classy environment. Wanda Vista Beijing primarily focuses on urban elites who relish extraordinary services in Eastern elegance that seamlessly blends with local culture, bringing them "Pure Oriental Delight".

Perfect Location

Located in the heart of Beijing's Central Business District, Wanda Vista Beijing is close to Guo Mao Subway Station, and enjoys easy access to major tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square. It is only 30 minutes via airport expressway from Beijing Capital International Airport.

Cozy Rooms

Wanda Vista Beijing has 417 guest rooms, including 310 Deluxe Rooms, 63 Executive Floor Deluxe Rooms and 44 suites. The Presidential Suite is 800sqm, providing the ultimate luxury and glamour. Guests will enjoy 24-hour butler service. Designed to create a cozy environment for guests, each room is equipped with advanced electronic equipment.

Authentic Gastronomy

Wanda Vista Beijing features four distinctive restaurants and a spacious Lobby Lounge, offering various dining choices to guests. Cafe Vista serves culinary creations with flavors and styles from all over the world. River Drunk Huaiyang Restaurant blends intimate high-end atmosphere with the best of Huaiyang cuisine. Quyan Chinese Restaurant specializes in premium "Lu Cai" cuisine, showcasing Chinese traditional and Confucian culture. Lobby Lounge is the best meeting place for business guests. In the future, Wanda Vista Beijing expects to take guests to enjoy more top-grade traditional Chinese cuisine experiences.

Meetings and Conferences

Meeting, Conference and Incentive groups can choose from a total of 14meeting rooms which areall located on the seventh floor with 3,337sqm. The 1,368sqm pillar-free Grand Ballroom is equipped with state-of-the-art audio system and can be divided into three banquet halls to accommodate functions of 850 people. Each room features free high-speed and wireless Internet access, state-of-the-art audio visual equipment, programmed lighting control, etc.

Wanda Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2007, Wanda Hotels & Resorts endeavors to be recognized as one of the world's most valuable asset management companies with a core competency in hotel business. This vision has been achieved through integrated business resources including hotel design, hotel construction and hotel management based on its core values of "People First- practical care to our employees; commitment to all stakeholders and customers." and corporate belief of "Practical, innovative, rooted in China." Wanda Hotels & Resorts, as the only "one-stop solution" hotel company in the world with over 60 hotels in over 50 cities in China, currently manages four brands in its portfolio: the ultra-luxury brand Wanda Reign, the luxury brand Wanda Vista, the premium brand Wanda Realm and the select-service hotel brand Wanda Jin. More information and reservations, please visit: http://www.wandahotels.com

