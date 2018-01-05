Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Wressle Development Planning Appeals Rejected

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

5 January 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Wressle Development Planning Appeals Rejected

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focussed oil and gas exploration, development and production company, notes today's update from Egdon Resources ('Egdon') regarding the Planning Inspectorate's decision in respect of the Wressle Planning Inquiry. The decision made by the Inspector is to reject the appeals by Egdon against the two planning refusals by North Lincolnshire County Council's Planning Committee in respect of the development of the Wressle oil discovery in licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 ('the Licences') in North Lincolnshire.

However, the Planning Inspectorate has advised that it did uphold Egdon's appeal against the decision to refuse the application to retain the existing planning for the well site, which is now retained until 28 April 2018.

Europa has a 30%* working interest in Wressle alongside Egdon (operator, 25%), Celtique Energie Petroleum Ltd (33.33%), and Union Jack Oil (11.67%), (together 'the Joint Venture partners'). The Joint Venture partners are considering in detail the reasons for the refusals as contained in the decision notice and will review the options available. A further update will be provided to the market in due course.

*On 24 November 2016, Europa announced it had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement ('SPA') with Upland Resources (UK Onshore) Limited ('Upland') in relation to a 10% interest in PEDLs 180 and 182. Completion of the SPA, which is subject to approval from the Oil & Gas Authority, would result in Europa retaining a 20% interest in the Licences.

