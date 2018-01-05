sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,057 Euro		0,00
-0,35 %
WKN: A0D9KS ISIN: GB00B03CJS30 Ticker-Symbol: EGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPA OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROPA OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.01.2018 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Wressle Development Planning Appeals Rejected

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

5 January 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Wressle Development Planning Appeals Rejected

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focussed oil and gas exploration, development and production company, notes today's update from Egdon Resources ('Egdon') regarding the Planning Inspectorate's decision in respect of the Wressle Planning Inquiry. The decision made by the Inspector is to reject the appeals by Egdon against the two planning refusals by North Lincolnshire County Council's Planning Committee in respect of the development of the Wressle oil discovery in licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 ('the Licences') in North Lincolnshire.

However, the Planning Inspectorate has advised that it did uphold Egdon's appeal against the decision to refuse the application to retain the existing planning for the well site, which is now retained until 28 April 2018.

Europa has a 30%* working interest in Wressle alongside Egdon (operator, 25%), Celtique Energie Petroleum Ltd (33.33%), and Union Jack Oil (11.67%), (together 'the Joint Venture partners'). The Joint Venture partners are considering in detail the reasons for the refusals as contained in the decision notice and will review the options available. A further update will be provided to the market in due course.

*On 24 November 2016, Europa announced it had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement ('SPA') with Upland Resources (UK Onshore) Limited ('Upland') in relation to a 10% interest in PEDLs 180 and 182. Completion of the SPA, which is subject to approval from the Oil & Gas Authority, would result in Europa retaining a 20% interest in the Licences.

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Emily MorrisfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

In 2017 Europa produced 113 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of 4.7 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.

Qualified Person Review

This release has been reviewed by Hugh Mackay, Chief Executive of Europa, who is a petroleum geologist with 30 years' experience in petroleum exploration and a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Fellow of the Geological Society. Mr Mackay has consented to the inclusion of the technical information in this release in the form and context in which it appears.


© 2018 PR Newswire