New partnership with Vanderbilt University sees Lundbeck acquire an exclusive license to a research program aimed at a novel approach to treating schizophrenia.



Valby, 2018-01-05 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) now adds another novel approach to its efforts to research and develop new and better treatments for schizophrenia. Forming a partnership with Vanderbilt University (Vanderbilt), Lundbeck both acquires an exclusive license and enters a research collaboration regarding Vanderbilt's research program aimed at a novel approach to treating schizophrenia.



Lundbeck and Vanderbilt will collaborate on further developing compounds invented by Vanderbilt with a new way of working in the brain compared to existing treatments. Tests in mice have indicated the new approach to bear significant anti-psychotic efficacy and very low risk of side effects.



"We are impressed with the research and new hypothesis created by Vanderbilt and are excited to collaborate to take this work forward. Huge unmet medical needs remain within schizophrenia, a debilitating and potentially life threatening disease, and we are hopeful that this may enable us to provide a new treatment that could improve the life of many patients," says Kim Andersen, Senior Vice President of Research at Lundbeck.



Drug candidate expected in 2020



The potential new treatment addresses the problem of schizophrenic patients having too much of the chemical messenger dopamine in the brain. Too much dopamine is what causes psychosis for the patients, which the new treatment is hypothesized to reverse by reducing dopamine release in the brain. This is a whole new approach compared to existing treatments aiming at blocking the dopamine receptors in the brain.



Due to the novel way of working in the brain, a new medicine might bear superior efficacy in patients who do not adequately respond to current treatments together with a reduced risk of side effects. The concept is believed to offer therapeutic benefit besides psychotic symptoms, e.g. cognitive symptoms, to patients suffering from schizophrenia. In addition, the concept might also benefit patients suffering from other brain diseases, e.g. Alzheimer's disease.



A selected drug candidate is expected to be ready for transition into clinical development by 2020.



The partnership with Vanderbilt follows Lundbeck's strategy of in-licensing early stage research projects to supplement the company's own research and technology base. Other partnerships include 23andMe, York University, IBM, Immunobrain Checkpoint and Ossianix.



