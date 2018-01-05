Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for a large gas-fired combined cycle power plant project in Malaysia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 January 2018 09:00 am (EET)

Southern Power Generation Sdn Bhd has awarded Pöyry with an owner's engineer services assignment for a 1,440 MW combined cycle power plant in Johor, Malaysia. Southern Power Generation is a project company established for this independent power producer project and owned by Malaysian state-owned power utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and SIPP Energy Sdn Bhd.

The project consists of two 720 MW natural gas-fired combined cycle blocks, with distillate as backup fuel. Each block consists of GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, triple pressure reheat once-through type heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine in single shaft configuration. The project also includes new 275/132kV air insulated substation and new 132kV gas insulated substation. The plant will be located adjacent to the existing Sultan Iskandar Power Station at Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Pöyry's assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site supervision services, quality assurance and quality control, commissioning supervision services and services during warranty period. Pöyry is assisted in the assignment by its local partner, Minconsult Sdn Bhd. The overall schedule for Pöyry's services is about four years.

"We are honoured that Tenaga Nasional Berhad and SIPP Energy have selected Pöyry as the owner's engineer for this important project. This project is an essential part of Malaysia's power development plan, needed to ensure reliable electricity supply for Malaysia's growing economy over the next two decades. This is also one of the first power plant projects globally using the new advanced GE 9HA.02 gas turbines, allowing very high power generation efficiency" says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2017.

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Manager Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Pöyry

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Kishore Dass

Managing Director, Pöyry Energy Sdh Bhd, Malaysia

Pöyry

Tel. +60 3 2713 1601

Did you know?

Pöyry has substantial experience in large combined cycle power plant projects and has been owner's engineer in over 40 major thermal power plant projects in the last ten years alone.

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

Pöyry's power sector team in Malaysia is currently involved in about 5,000 MW of new power generation capacity under construction in the country.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

