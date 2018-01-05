

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK small business confidence continued to weaken in the fourth quarter, the latest survey data from the Federation of Small Businesses showed Friday.



The small business index fell to -2.5 in the fourth quarter, which was the fourth consecutive drop.



Around 31 percent of firms expect their performance to worsen over the next three months, while about 27 percent expect an improvement. This was only the second negative reading recorded in the last five years.



About 14 percent small business owners were planning to downside, close or sell their business over the next three months and nearly 73 percent reported a rise in operating costs compared to this time last year.



Meanwhile profitability has fallen. The proportion of small businesses reporting a fall in profits was at 41 percent, the highest since 2013.



'As we progress to stage II of Brexit talks, negotiations with the EU27 are set to continue dominating the political agenda,' Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman, said.



'While the swift agreement of a transitional arrangement and an ambitious free trade agreement with the EU are absolutely critical, it's spiralling costs, weak growth and flagging consumer demand at home that are front of mind for small firms day to day,' Cherry added.



