

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's retail sales for November in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. Economists expect retail sales to rise 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8897 against the pound, 1.1766 against the Swiss franc, 1.2062 against the U.S. dollar and 136.42 against the yen.



