

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) announced an agreement to acquire a 75% controlling interest in the Schoeller Allibert Group, a manufacturer of returnable plastic packaging systems in Europe for 205 million euros. The stake is being acquired from an indirect subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM).



Schoeller Allibert has a product portfolio of over 1,000 types of returnable plastic crates and containers used by a diversified, global customer base across essential industry sectors, including agriculture, beverage, food processing and retail, industrial and automotive manufacturing and container pooling and rental companies.



'An increased global focus on sustainability, waste reduction, e-commerce and logistics automation positions the returnable packaging sector for meaningful growth, so we are pleased to invest in Schoeller Allibert which has built a highly regarded reputation in this space,' said Cyrus Madon, CEO, Brookfield Business Partners.



