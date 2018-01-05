

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said Friday that its passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, were 5.88 million for the month of December 2017, a growth of 5.5 percent from last year's 5.58 million.



Monthly Load Factor was 91.4 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than 89.9 percent a year ago.



For the rolling 12 months ended December 2017, passengers were 81.63 million, up 9.6 percent from a year ago, and load Factor was 93.0 percent, compared to 91.5 percent last year.



There were 580 cancellations in December 2017 compared to 330 in December 2016. The main contributors to this were adverse weather conditions causing about 400 cancellations with runway closures making up the majority of the remaining cancellations and some impact from industrial action.



