Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Increase in Issued Ordinary Share Capital; Directors' Dealings in Shares; Changes in Notifiable Interests 05-Jan-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital plc* *(the "Company" or "Hellenic")* Increase in Issued Ordinary Share Capital; Directors' Dealings in Shares; Changes in Notifiable Interests Share Allotments and Connected Matters Pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer announced on 8th November 2017 and the announcement of 4th December 2017 concerning the same, the Company wishes to inform the market that it today resolved to allot a further 35,800,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence (GBP0.001) each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company ("New Shares"). The issued share capital of the Company shall accordingly increase to 97,989,500 Shares from 62,189,500 Shares and the total number of New Shares issued and to be issued under the Placing and Open Offer is 36,100,000. 36,100,000 warrants to subscribe for a like number of Shares on the terms and conditions summarised in a Circular dated 7th November 2017 ("Warrants") have been or shortly shall be allotted and issued to Subscribers under the Placing and Open Offer pro rata to the subscriptions received and accepted by the Company. The Warrants will be illiquid. No application is intended to be made to admit the Warrants to NEX Exchange Growth Market or another multilateral trading facility. The value (if any) attributable to the Warrants may therefore be reasonably determined solely by reference to the positive difference (if any) from time to time between the price at which the Warrants are exercisable and the price at which Hellenic's Shares can be traded on NEX Exchange. Directors' Interests in Voting Rights Following the allotments of the 35,800,000 New Shares referred to above, the interests of certain Directors of Hellenic in the enlarged share capital shall be as follows: +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*Name of |*Voting |*Voting |*Former |*Former | |Director/Holde|Rights Now |Rights (%)*|Holding* |Voting | |r* |Held* | | |Rights (%)*| +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Graham S. |800,000 |0.82 |Nil |N/A | |Jones | | | | | +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Mark Jackson |24,620,000 |25.13 |18,620,000 |29.94 | |(indirectly, | | | | | |through HSBC | | | | | |Global Custody| | | | | |Nominees (UK) | | | | | |Limited | | | | | +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Alpha |27,000,000 |27.55 |Nil |N/A | |Corporate | | | | | |Services Ltd.*| | | | | |(through WB | | | | | |Nominees | | | | | |Limited) | | | | | +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*Aggregate |*52,420,000|*53.50* |*18,620,000|*29.94* | |Directors' |* | |* | | |Interests* | | | | | +--------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ * Alpha Corporate Services Ltd. belongs to a trust advised by Simon Grant-Rennick, a Director of Hellenic. Other Notifiable Interests in Voting Rights In addition to the interests set out immediately above, the Directors are aware of the following shareholders with interests of three percent (3%) or greater in the increased number of voting rights outstanding: +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |*Name of |*Voting Rights|*Voting Rights|*Former Voting| |Shareholder* |Now Held* |(%)* |Rights (%)* | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Pershing Nominees|9,772,975 |9.97 |15.71% | |Limited | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Beaufort Nominees|9,053,442 |9.24 |14.56% | |Limited | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Charalabos |4,000,000 |4.08 |6.43% | |Zafeiropoulos | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Philippos |3,800,000 |3.88 |6.11% | |Adamidis | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Michail |3,663,450 |3.74 |5.89% | |Papavasileiou | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ |Ioannis |3,000,000 |3.06 |4.82% | |Lampadiaris | | | | +-----------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+ Dimitrios Vlachos shall no longer hold a notifiable interest in the capital of the Company as enlarged by the share allotments above-described (formerly 3.37%). Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA Chairman Hellenic Capital plc Kingston-upon-Hull, 4th January 2018 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Hellenic accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Hellenic Capital plc: Mark Jackson E-mail: mark.jackson@jsacc Tel: +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408 Brinsley Holman E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4098 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 5075 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643107 05-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)