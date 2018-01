BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales rebounded in November, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.



Retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a revised 0.9 percent drop in October. Sales were forecast to grow 2.3 percent.



Sale of food, beverages and tobacco gained 4.2 percent and that of non-food products climbed 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover advanced 2.3 percent, in contrast to October's 1 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a 1 percent rise for November.



Data showed that retail turnover in 2017 is set to be between 2.7 and 3.1 percent higher in real terms than in 2016.



