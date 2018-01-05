

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical contractor Keller Group plc (KLR.L) said that it is in discussions to acquire Moretrench Inc., a geotechnical contracting company operating predominantly along the east coast of the US. The acquisition remains subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence.



Moretrench had revenue of US$170 million, operating profit of US$9.3m and EBITDA of US$13.9 million in 2016. It is envisaged that the acquisition, should it proceed, will be funded wholly in cash using existing borrowing facilities.



Separately, Keller expects U.S. tax reform legislation will benefit its future after tax earnings. This is mainly due to the future reduction in the US corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, partly offset by a net adverse impact from other changes. The company's current estimate is that the changes will reduce the Group's future overall effective percentage tax rate by around 5% points to a number in the high twenties percent.



In addition, Keller expects that the Group's 2017 earnings will benefit from a one-off non-cash credit to the Group income statement as a result of the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities. Based on the net liabilities at the end of 2016, this credit is expected to be around US$10 million.



