Budget airline easyJet reported a 5.5% year-on-year increase in passengers for December to 5.88m. The load factor was up to 91.4% from 89.9%. Cancellations rose to 580 from 330 a year earlier, largely due to adverse weather conditions causing around 400 and runway closures making up the majority of the rest along with industrial action. ...

