

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer prices grew at a steady pace in December, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, the same pace of increase as seen in November.



Food inflation eased to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent in November. Likewise, growth in energy prices slowed to 5.1 percent from 5.4 percent. While services cost growth held steady at 1 percent, tobacco prices increased at a faster pace of 6 percent.



Data showed that monthly inflation accelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent in November, driven by a rebound in services prices and manufactured product prices.



The EU harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent annually, slightly faster than the November's 1.2 percent increase.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.4 percent versus 0.1 percent rise seen in November. The statistical office is slated to release final inflation data on January 12.



