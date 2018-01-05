NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die PSA-Aktie auf die "Analyst Focus List" gehoben und mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 25 Euro bestätigt. Innerhalb des europäischen Autosektors sehe er 2018 sehr gute Chancen für Wachstumsunternehmen, für Restrukturierungsstories wie PSA (Peugeot) und mehrere defensive Zulieferer, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. PSA präferiert er unter den Autobauern am stärksten und hat nun auch Opel und Vauxhall in seine Schätzungen für das Kernergebnis des französischen Autobauers eingearbeitet./ck/la

Datum der Analyse: 05.01.2018

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

ISIN FR0000121501

AXC0065 2018-01-05/09:29