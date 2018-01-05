NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die
PSA-Aktie
Datum der Analyse: 05.01.2018
|11:45
|Peugeot to hire 600 workers at French plant
|10:46
|Vorstandschef Michael Lohscheller: "Opel wird elektrisch"
|10:39
|Hordain Plant (Sevelnord): Groupe PSA Creates a Fourth Team to Cater to Strong Demand for Its Light Commercial Vehicles
|Creation of a fourth production team Confirmation of the night shift introduced in September 2016 Plan to hire 600 temporary employees by May 2018 Regulatory News: ...
|10:13
JPMorgan hebt PSA auf 'Analyst Focus List' - Overweight'
Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die
PSA-Aktie auf die "Analyst Focus List" gehoben und mit "Overweight"
und einem Kursziel von 25 Euro bestätigt. Innerhalb des europäischen
Autosektors sehe er 2018 sehr...
|09:29
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt PSA auf 'Analyst Focus List' - Overweight'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die
PSA-Aktie auf die "Analyst Focus List" gehoben und
mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 25 Euro bestätigt. Innerhalb
des europäischen...
|PEUGEOT SA
|17,91
|+3,02 %