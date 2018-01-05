

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence strengthened in December to the highest level in six months, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 105 in December from 103 in November, which was revised up from 102. Economists had expected the index to rise to 103.



Moreover, the index returned above its long term average.



The index measuring households' opinion on past financial situation improved to -17 in December from -19 in November.



At the same time, consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months remained stable at -10.



Households' view on their expected saving capacity increased slightly to -1 in December from -2 in November.



The indicator measuring past living standard came in at -32 versus -39 in November and that for future standard of living rose to -16 from -17.



Households' fears concerning unemployment increased in December, with the index rising to 9 from 7.



Inflation expectations over the next year fell by 4 points to -34 in December from -30 in the preceding month.



