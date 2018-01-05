Polish solar project developer, Polski Solar SA announced it will build a 10 MW solar power plant near Jelenia Gora (Deer Mountain), a city in Lower Silesia, south-western Poland.
The company said the facility will have the shape of a deer, as it offers a visual representation for its symbolic reference to the town's name.
The company's CEO William Buba said the project will pay a visual tribute to the municipality for its role as a "leader in the drive for energy independence for municipalities in Poland".
The project, in fact, is being developed as an "energy ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...