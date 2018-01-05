The solar park is being developed as an "energy cluster" in the frame of the recent reform of Poland's Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Act.

Polish solar project developer, Polski Solar SA announced it will build a 10 MW solar power plant near Jelenia Gora (Deer Mountain), a city in Lower Silesia, south-western Poland.

The company said the facility will have the shape of a deer, as it offers a visual representation for its symbolic reference to the town's name.

The company's CEO William Buba said the project will pay a visual tribute to the municipality for its role as a "leader in the drive for energy independence for municipalities in Poland".

The project, in fact, is being developed as an "energy ...

