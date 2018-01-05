The French tracker maker will be integrated in the ArcelorMittal Projects division of the Luxembourg-based steel manufacturer.

One day after several media articles revealed ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, was interested in acquiring the insolvent French solar tracker manufacturer, Exosun, the company has announced in a press release it has been chosen as the preferred bidder by the Commercial Tribunal of Bordeaux, France.

Arcelormittal said that, through this operation, Exosun will now benefit from new industrial, commercial and R&D synergies, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...