

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation held steady in November, after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in October.



The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market producer prices grew 4.8 percent annually in November and foreign market prices went up by 4.4 percent.



