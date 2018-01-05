

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation eased notably in December, figures from Statistics Austria revealed Friday.



Wholesale prices climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 5.6 percent increase registered in November. A similar slower increase was last seen in July.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped for the first time in six months in December. Wholesale prices fell 0.1 percent, reversing November's 0.8 percent rise.



In the whole year of 2017, wholesale prices increased 4.6 percent from the previous year's level.



