Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG, ASX:JHG) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Tuesday 6 February 2018 at 9am GMT, 4am EST, 8pm AEDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 1pm GMT, 8am EST, 12am AEDT (7 February).

Those wishing to participate should call:

From: United Kingdom 0800 404 7656 (toll free) US and Canada 888 427 9414 (toll free) Australia 1 800 094 765 (toll free) All other countries +1 719 325 2157 (this is not a toll free number) Conference ID 4988404

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/ir). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As at 30 September 2017, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

