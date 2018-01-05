AIM-listed textile rental provider Johnson Service said on Friday that it results for the full financial year are expected to be slightly ahead of management expectations, as it announced the acquisition of laundry services provider StarCounty Textile. In a trading update for the six months to the end of December, the company said it continued to trade well in the second half of the year and that it has completed the purchase of Wrexham-based StarCounty for £3.9m on a debt free, cash free ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...