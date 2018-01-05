

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major rivals in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback extended rise to an 8-day high of 113.20 against the yen, off its early low of 112.72.



The greenback edged up to 0.9770 against the franc and 1.2051 against the euro, from its previous lows of 0.9733 and 1.2080, respectively.



Reversing from an early 2-day low of 1.3577 against the pound, the greenback rose to 1.3545.



The greenback advanced to 0.7835 against the aussie and 1.2509 against the loonie, reversing from its early 2-1/2-month lows of 0.7870 and 1.2482, respectively.



If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 114.5 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 1.34 against the pound, 0.77 against the aussie and 1.26 against the loonie.



