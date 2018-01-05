sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,14 Euro		+0,12
+0,22 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,93
54,97
12:09
54,94
54,96
12:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA54,14+0,22 %