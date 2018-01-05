Bitcoin Mining Can Power Neuroscience, Says Matrix Chief AI Scientist

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year'sBlockShow Asia, Yangdong Deng, chief AI scientist of Blockchain startupMatrix, explained how inserting Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the Blockchain ecosystem would make it possible to useBitcoin miningcomputational power for scientific innovation.

According to Deng, the current computing power being used in Bitcoin mining operations is 8.23x1022 floating point operations per second (FLOPS), while the total computing power in the world is 1.2x1023 FLOPS. According to these calculations, Bitcoin mining is consuming 17 percent of total global computing power, justifying the frequent accusations that Bitcoin mining iswasteful.

Matrix is seeking to reinvent mining algorithms by including AI into the equation through a Bayesian mining system that utilizes aMarkov chain Monte Carloalgorithm (MCMC). Because these computations function similarly to traditional mining functions, they work well for Bitcoin mining.

As Deng argues, using AI, the computing power used to verify transactions on the Bitcoin network can be leveraged for other uses outside the world of cryptocurrencies.

One example he gave his scientific research -- a brain network simulation requires approximately 1018FLOPS, while a complete human metabolic network simulation requires 1025FLOPS.

According to Deng, other important non-crypto use cases that require massive computing power are chemical reaction simulations, medical diagnoses and complex finance modeling.

Intelrecently filed a patentfor a Blockchain-based system that also works to harness the energy used in cryptocurrency mining for scientific development -in this case particularly for genetic sequencing.

The BlockShow Asiaconference this November included a number of innovative projects in addition to Matrix. 1,500 entrepreneurs and experts gathered at the event in Singapore to share and discover the latest developments in the industry.

