NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: NNIT extends agreement with Arla Foods

NNIT extends agreement with Arla Foods

NNIT extends collaboration with international dairy company Arla Foods.

Copenhagen, January 5, 2018 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with Arla Foods.

Over the next five years, NNIT A/S will continue to secure high quality, security and stability in the international dairy company's IT infrastructure and operations.

The agreement marks the continuation of a more than five-year-long successful collaboration, initiated in August 2012. The estimated total value of the agreement is in the medium triple-digit DKKm range.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Jacob Hahn Michelsen explains:

"Arla's decision to continually entrust us with this core task represents a significant acknowledgement, which illustrates our ability to continue very large IT contracts as a result of our experience and competencies."

Torben Fabrin, Senior Vice President at Arla IT, who is also looking forward to the continued collaboration says:

"We look forward to continue our collaboration with NNIT. Arla Foods is a global company with sales in more than 120 markets and shareholders across 7 European countries. It is important for us always to be able to communicate with each other across the whole world and therefore we need flexible, modern and stable IT-solutions. We experience that NNIT delivers this and we have therefore continued our collaboration."

The agreement is effective as of January 2018 and runs until end 2022, replacing the existing agreement, which expires in 2018.

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry's strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients' software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,000 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

About Arla Foods

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 11.200 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the strongest players in the international dairy arena, with a wide range of dairy products of highest quality. Well-known brands like Arla, Lurpak and Castello belong to the Arla family. Arla Foods is also the world's largest manufacturer of organic dairy products.

