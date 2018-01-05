Creation of a fourth production team

Confirmation of the night shift introduced in September 2016

Plan to hire 600 temporary employees by May 2018

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) has decided to introduce a fourth production team and hire nearly 600 people at the Hordain plant by May 2018. The move comes in response to strong demand for the Peugeot Expert1 and Citroën Jumpy1, as well as the Peugeot Traveller2 and Citroën SpaceTourer2, which have been produced at the facility since mid-May 2016.

To form the new team, the Hordain plant will be hiring people from most manufacturing professions including production workers, forklift operators, maintenance technicians, automation experts and production system supervisors in primarily temporary positions of up to 18 months. Candidates may apply directly to partner temporary employment agencies (Adecco, Crit, Manpower, Proman and Synergie) or to the Alliance Emploi group of employers.

In addition to the fourth team, the plant has also confirmed its night shift, which was created for a provisional six-month period in late September 2016 to support the market launch of new models produced at the plant. The night shift was first prolonged for a year in March 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Patrice Le Guyader, Northern France Manufacturing Division Director, said: "The performance achieved by these vehicles in Europe has encouraged us to adjust and support the outstanding sales dynamic by creating a new production team.It's excellent news for everyone and a just reward for the rigorous, seamless and highly customer-oriented teamwork displayed at the plant."

The models' robust sales performance is helping to maintain the strong momentum achieved by the Group's commercial vehicles business, which aims to consolidate its current leadership in Europe and triple sales outside Europe by 2021.

The vehicles form part of the Group's Core Model Strategy, which was launched in 2016 with the Push to Pass plan and has been driven by the launch of global vehicles designed to meet customer expectations. Outside Europe, the Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy have also been manufactured in Latin America since October 2017, and will start rolling off production lines in Russia in the first quarter of 2018.

About the Houdain plant

Inaugurated in 1994, the Hordain plant assembles light commercial vehicles for three brands: Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Toyota Proace, for the freight transport versions, and Peugeot Traveller, Citroën SpaceTourer and Toyota Proace Verso, for the passenger car versions. The plant assembles 630 vehicles per day.

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great carmaker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA

1 Light commercial vehicles

2 Passenger cars

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005281/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media contact:

Mélanie Charles, +33 3 27 22 60 08 +33 6 14 49 70 60

melanine.charles@mpsa.com