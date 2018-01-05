SPRING HOPE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:HEMP) executives respond today to the U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind the Cole memo that ignited a marijuana stock sell-off. However, Sessions' stance on cannabis does NOT include industrial hemp and it definitely does NOT include kenaf, says Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. With 18,000,000 pounds of kenaf in inventory and another, approximate, 2,000,000 pounds of kenaf to be harvested early this year, Hemp, Inc. executives are not the least bit worried about their supply chain or if there will be any marijuana pushback by the federal government.



"Investors in Hemp, Inc. have nothing to worry about or fear," says Perlowin. Hemp, Inc., as reported in a press release yesterday, is processing its first two purchase orders… a truckload of kenaf fiber and a truckload of its kenaf loss circulation material (LCM). "This was not two truckloads of recreational marijuana. This was not two truckloads of medical marijuana. This was not even two truckloads of industrial hemp. It was one truckload of kenaf LCMs that's going to Texas and one truckload of kenaf fiber that's going to New Jersey. So no matter how Sessions marijuana obsession plays out, Hemp, Inc. is a safe bet for anyone concerned or hesitant about this new development," said Perlowin. As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry, with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, Hemp, Inc. is as sure of an investment as it was before Sessions' unpopular new war on the marijuana industry was announced.



This opinion is shared by many others in the industrial hemp industry. Whole Foods Magazine published an article, What Sessions Move on Marijuana Means for Hemp, CBD, and it says Sessions' decision should not affect businesses that are hemp-based. Sessions rescinding the Cole memo applies to marijuana related companies, not hemp companies. Read the full article here.



According to the article published in the RollingStone, Jeff Sessions' unpopular decision brought "swift condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats" alike, with National Republican Senatorial Committee head, Senator Cory Gardner blasting Sessions as "a liar." To read the full press release, click here.



CONTACT INFORMATION Hemp, Inc. (855) HEMP-OUT info@hempinc.com http://www.hempinc.com For Investor Relations, please send correspondence to: ir@hempinc.com