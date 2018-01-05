Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 10, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1805 -------------------------------- Expiration date: April 18, 2018 -------------------------------- Last trading day: April 16, 2018 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739862 -------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1805 RTL -------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1805_RTL --------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.