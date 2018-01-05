CF&B Communication: CF&B Communication: Frankfurt February 6, 2018 - 60 Midcaps, 100 investors in One-to-One

Frankfurt - On February 6th, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 11th edition of the Frankfurt European 'MidCap Event', where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Madrid to meet the attending Spanish institutional investors.

For one day, the top managers of listed companies ( France, Italy , Spain mainly but also Germany and Finland) will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in pre-organized one-to-one meetings from our company.

About sixty listed companies, as well as about one hundred institutional investors are expected to attend this event.

BOLSA DE MADRID will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the event.

INTERMONTE (Milan), INVEST SECURITIES (Paris) and BANKINTER (Madrid) are the main Partners in this edition.

Registration is free for investors: www.midcapevens.com (http://www.midcapevens.com)

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

