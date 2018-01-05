

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area flash inflation and producer prices. Inflation is expected to slow to 1.4 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the greenback, the currency fell.



The euro was worth 1.2045 against the greenback, 136.38 against the yen, 1.1769 against the franc and 0.8903 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



