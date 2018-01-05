Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry 2018-2023 - A Potential $10.5 Trillion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global construction industry looks good with opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing housing starts and rising infrastructure due to increasing urbanization and growing population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction industry include increasing demand for green construction to reduce carbon footprint, bridge lock-up device systems to enhance the life of structures, building information systems for efficient building management, and the use of fiber-reinforced polymer composites for the rehabilitation of aging structures.

Construction industry companies profiled in this market include China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Railway Group Limited, China Railway Construction Corporation, Vinci SA, and Grupo ACS.

Within the global construction industry, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Financing for residential construction projects has become available with improvements in market fundamentals, like lower interest rates. The residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to increasing urbanization, higher expenditure on infrastructural development, and affordable housing projects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Industry by Type

3.3.1: Residential

3.3.2: Non-Residential

3.3.3: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Industry by Region

4.2: North American Construction Industry

4.3: European Construction Industry

4.4: APAC Construction Industry

4.5: ROW Construction Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Industry

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Emerging Projects in the Global Construction Industry by Major Players

7.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Industry

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: China State Construction Engineering Corporation

8.2: China Railway Group Limited

8.3: VINCI SA

8.4: China Railway Construction Corp. Limited

8.5: Metallurgical Corporation of China

8.6: HOCHTIEF AG

8.7: Bouygues SA

8.8: Skanska AB

8.9: Obayashi Corporation

8.10: Grupo ACS

8.11: Pulte Group, Inc.

8.12: D.R. Horton, Inc.



