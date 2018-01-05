Global Battery Materials Market: Players Focus on Low Cost, High Performance Products to Steal a March Over Competitors, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sensing an obstacle posed by high cost of batteries, key manufacturers ofbattery materialsare pouring money into development low cost, high performance, and durable versions. This is not only leading to a proliferation of products but also more competition. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Arkema SA, Cabot Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Ube Industries Limited, Sumitomo Metal Mining Industries Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and American Elements are to name some such savvy, notworthy players in the global battery materials market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the market for battery materials to clock a 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this pace, the market is expected to attain a value of US$13.70 bn by 2025, from US$4,419 mn in 2016.

Some of the prominent battery materials are anode (cadmium, lithium, graphite, lead, carbon, magnesium, etc.), cathode (lithium, manganese dioxide, manganese oxide, nickel, lithium cobalt oxide, nickel cobalt aluminum, nickel manganese cobalt, lithium ferrophosphate, etc.), electrolyte (ammonium chloride, alkali metal hydroxide, zinc carbon, sulfuric acid, etc.), binders, and others. Cathode, of them, holds a dominant share in the market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Information on Battery Materials Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16454

Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are key geographic regions in the global market for battery materials. At present, North America leads with a dominant share on the back of an impressive number of automotive manufacturers domiciled in the region. However, by clocking a CAGR of 12.2% over the course of the forecast period, it is expected to lose its dominant share to Asia Pacific in the near future.

Pressing Need to Store Large Amounts of Energy Leads to Soaring Sales

The surging demand for large-scale energy storage from the flourishing automotive and consumer electronics sector is majorly fuelling sales of battery materials. With increasing penetration of smartphones and PCs, increasing clamp down on highly polluting fossil fuel powered vehicles, and the thrust on non-polluting electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand for battery has soared. This in turn is boosting uptake of battery materials.

Apart from the automotive and consumer electronics sector, pressing need to store electricity, particularly from non-conventional sources have led to the uptake of batteries for grid use. Despite such strong demand from different end use segments, sales of battery materials are being hampered on account of their steep prices. However, this might be a temporary setback as players are continually focusing on coming up with low cost materials.

Request for Custom Research https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=16454

Thrust on Product Development to Benefit Market

A noticeable trend in the global market for battery materials is the constant thrust by keen players on product development. They are seen pouring money into research and development of battery materials that can bring about high power density in batteries and improve their life cycle as well as performance. They are also seen attempting to cut down on manufacturing costs so as to bring down the price of batteries in the market. With more stringent regulations, relating to environment protection, being framed every now and then, they are also seen emphasizing on materials that have less fallout on the environment. All these is expected to have a positive influence on the market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Battery Materials Market (Meterial - Anode (Lithium, Cobalt, Lead, Carbon, Graphite, and Magnesium), Cathode (Manganese Dioxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lead Dioxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobalt Aluminum, and Lithium Ferrophosphate), Electrolyte (Ammonium Chloride, Zinc Carbon, Alkali Metal Hydroxide, and Sulfuric Acid), and Binders; Application - Primary Batteries and Secondary Batteries; End-use - Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Locomotive, and Marine), Consumer Goods (Electrical and Electronic Devices), and Industrial (Energy Storage and Tools and Equipment) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

Purchase Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16454<ype=S

The Global Battery Materials Market is segmented as below:

Global Battery Materials Market, by Material

Anode Lithium Cobalt Lead Carbon Graphite Magnesium Others

Cathode Manganese Dioxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lead Dioxide Lithium Cobalt Oxide Nickel Manganese Cobalt Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Lithium ferrophosphate Others

Electrolyte Ammonium Chloride Zinc Carbon Alkali Metal Hydroxide Sulfuric Acid Others

Binders

Others

Global Battery Materials Market, by Application

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Global Battery Materials Market, by End-user

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Locomotive Marine

Consumer Goods Electrical and electronic devices Others

Industrial Energy Storage Tools & equipment

Others

PopularResearch Reportsby TMR:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dimethyl-ether-market.html

Synthetic Diamond Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-diamond-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:https://cmfenews.com/