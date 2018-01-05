

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased slightly in December on slower growth in energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation eased marginally to 1.4 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November.



Inflation continues to stay well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in December.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices increased 2.1 percent annually after rising 2.2 percent in November. Energy price inflation slowed to 3 percent from 4.7 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices gained 0.5 percent after rising 0.4 percent. At the same time, the annual increase in services remained at 1.2 percent.



Final data is due on January 17.



