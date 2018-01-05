Global Markets for Optical Brighteners - Market Set to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global optical brighteners market by chemicals, application and region using different commercially available optical brighteners to derive specific market estimates. The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of technical advances to this market as well as strategies adopted by major global players. Patent analyses provide snapshots of technological trends in the global market both geographically and over time, primarily for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global optical brighteners market is segmented based on chemicals, application and region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

This report is an impact analysis of the global optical brighteners market. The information in this report includes current trends both driving and restraining the growth of the market, as well as factors affecting the future of the industry. The goals and objectives of this report include the following:

To define, identify and analyze major market segments and their respective structures in the overall optical brighteners market.

To identify key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global optical brighteners market and its subsegments.

To forecast and analyze the size of the overall optical brighteners market based on chemicals, application and region.

To identify major stakeholders and analyze the competitive landscape based on recent developments.

To identify the trends, gaps and opportunities in each of the micro markets.

To understand the effect of environmental concerns on this market.

Key highlights

The global market for optical brighteners should reach $1.7 billion in 2017 and $2.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

in 2017 and by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Detergents as a segment should reach $625 million in 2017 and $794 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

in 2017 and by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Textiles as a segment should reach $463 million in 2017 and $567 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Intended Audience:

Producers

Environmental protection agencies

End users (industries including textiles, detergents, paper, plastics, personal care, cosmetics and ceramics)

Suppliers

Raw material providers

Investors (private equity, venture capital, etc.)



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Chemicals

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7: Patent Review/ New Developments

Chapter 8: Company Profiles





Companies Mentioned







3V Sigma

AKZO Nobel N.V.

Archroma

BASF SE

Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG

Clariant AG

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PVT. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Keystone Inc.

Khyati Chemicals Private Ltd

Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Shaanxi Research Design Institute of Petroleum and Chemical Industry

Zhejiang Hongda Chemicals Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Transfar Whyyon Chemical Co.





