

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK labor productivity increased at the fastest pace in more than six years in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.



Output per hour grew 0.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the largest increase since the second quarter of 2011.



Labor productivity grew in both the services and manufacturing industries. Services productivity climbed 1.0 percent on the previous quarter, and manufacturing productivity by 1.0 percent.



Data showed that unit labor cost rose 1.3 percent, the lowest increase since the second quarter of 2015.



