Hässleholm, Sweden, 2018-01-05



Eolus has signed an agreement with Veidekke regarding design and construction of roads, foundations and internal electrical grid for the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen. The agreement is a turn-key construction contract for the wind farms comprising a total of 232 MW.



On December 23, 2017, Eolus announced, through a press release, a sales agreement with Aquila Capital regarding wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen comprising 61 wind turbines, with a capacity of 232 MW. Eolus has also signed a turbine supply agreement with Vestas for both wind farms.



Eolus has now signed a balance of plant contract with Veidekke which includes construction of roads, crane pads, foundations, internal electrical grid and communication network for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen. Construction begins in January 2018 and is expected to be completed in April 2019.



Both Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen are located close to wind farm Jenåsen which Eolus currently is constructing in Sundsvall municipality. Jenåsen comprises 23 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 79 MW. Veidekke is responsible for construction services in this wind farm as well and construction works are expected to be completed during February 2018.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 18 MW and a yearly electricity production of 40 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



