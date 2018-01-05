Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes reported a big jump in full-year revenues on Friday amid positive market conditions. In a trading statement for the year to the end of December, the company said revenues rose to 149m from 40.9m in 2016, with the average selling price up at 314,000 versus 295,000. Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are expected to come in between 14.5m and 15m, compared to 3.8m the year before. Cairn said market conditions "remain positive", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...