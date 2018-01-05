Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter FY2018 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, January 12, 2018

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) today announced that it has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Friday, January 12, 2018. The Company plans to report its operating results in a news release earlier the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-241-0394. International participants call 1-647-427-3413 approximately five minutes prior to 4:15 p.m. EDT on January 12, 2018 and ask to be connected to the "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Conference Call." A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after completion of the call until January 19, 2018 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference Replay Access Code 5298558.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchisor of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

SOURCE: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.