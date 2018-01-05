Svenska Handelsanken AB (publ) has issued below certificates on 18 March 2014 respectively 30 September 2011 all having OMXC20 Cap GI as underlying index. Underlying index for the certificates changes to OMXC25 GI with effect as of 9 January 2018. Name and ISIN-code remain unchanged. Last trading day for the certificates with OMXC20 Cap GI index as underlying will be 8 January 2018.



Name ISIN-code ---------------------------- LONG OMXC H DK0060549004 ---------------------------- BULL OMXC X2 H DK0060358331 ---------------------------- BEAR OMXC X2 H DK0060548972 ----------------------------





