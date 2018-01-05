The Global Market for Wind Turbines is Set to Reach $71.2 billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wind Turbines: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The wind turbine industry is expanding, in terms of both newly installed turbines and average turbine capacity. This study will take a closer look at the wind turbine installation and purchasing trends in the four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (ROW) - as well as the growth potential of the wind turbine industry.

This report measures and forecasts the global market for wind turbines. The manufacturing of wind turbines to address global demand has seen strong growth, and this report studies the extent of the manufacturing activity of wind turbines as well as the manufacturing of the many supporting components were examined in a previous report on wind turbines. Since this industry is changing rapidly, we wanted to conduct another analysis and project the growth potential of this important market.

The goal in conducting this study was to determine the status of the wind turbine industry of the following four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (ROW). The report includes a segregation of the industry by application, technology, market type, installation, and component type over the period from 2016 to 2022. A key objective was to present a comprehensive analysis of the current wind turbine market and its future direction, including the following:

Wind turbine market analysis by type (by value and volume): independent power producers, investor-owned utilities, public power utilities, and rural electric cooperatives.

Wind turbine market analysis by application (by value and volume): on grid and off grid.

Wind turbine market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , AsiaPacific and ROW.

, , AsiaPacific and ROW. Wind turbine market analysis by technology (by value and volume): horizontal, vertical and experimental.

Wind turbine market analysis by installation type (by value and volume): onshore and offshore.

Onshore wind turbine market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

, , and ROW. Offshore wind turbine market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

, , and ROW. Wind turbine component market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

, , and ROW. Wind tower market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , AsiaPacific and ROW.

, , AsiaPacific and ROW. Wind turbine rotor blade market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

, , and ROW. Wind turbine gearbox market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

, , and ROW. Wind turbine generator market analysis by region (by value and volume): North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW.

Key Highlights

The global market for wind turbine should reach $51.5 billion in 2017 and $71.2 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022.

in 2017 and by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022. North America market for wind turbine should reach $10.5 billion in 2017 and $15.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022.

market for wind turbine should reach in 2017 and by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022. Asia-Pacific market for wind turbine should reach $19.6 billion in 2017 and $26.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the potential, high-growth opportunities for the global wind turbine industry by region, application, technology, market type, installation, and component type?

Q.2. Which products/segments in the wind turbine industry will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions in the wind turbine industry will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics in the wind turbine industry?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats in the wind turbine industry?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in the wind turbine industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What mergers and acquisition are taking place in the wind turbine industry?

Q.8. What are the recent developments in the wind turbine industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in the wind turbine industry?

Q.10. What is the extent of competitive rivalry and threat of substitution in the wind turbine industry?

Intended Audience

This study will be of interest to the following organizations and institutions:

Wind turbine manufacturers.

Wind turbine component and equipment providers.

Wind maintenance and service companies.

Utilities and wind developers seeking opportunities.

Financial institutions assessing risk and opportunities.

Consultancies specializing in the wind industry.

Renewables policy makersnational or regional.

Advertising agencies working with clients in the wind energy industry to understand and to develop messages and images that will influence consumers to purchase these products.

Scope of Report

The scope of this study encompasses the major wind turbine markets and their component markets. Each market is analyzed to determine its current status (2016), and the future market is forecast (2017 through 2022). Technological issues including the latest trends are discussed. Other factors such as rising energy costs, changing government regulations, and improving efficiencies are reviewed. The wind energy industry is evaluated on a nationwide basis, both from a manufacturing and energy capacity point of view. The report also examines government support and activities of wind industry organizations.

The market size for future onshore and offshore wind power generation has been estimated by studying the possible future technology trends in the market. This report analyzes and forecasts the market volume and revenue for the onshore and offshore wind energy markets and provides an analysis of the market size of wind power in terms of capacity (megawatt, or MW) and revenue in U.S. billion dollars (USD billions).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Acciona Windpower Sa

Advanced Tower Systemsbv

Aegis Wind Llc

Aerodyn Energiesysteme Gmbh

AH Industries

Ainscough Wind Energy Services Ltd.

Alstom Wind Slu

Anhui Hummer Dynamo Co. Ltd.

Areva Wind Gmbh

Argosy Wind Power Ltd.

ARIS Wind Llc

Bauer Renewables Ltd.

Bergen Southwest Steel Inc.

Bergey Windpower Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Bilfinger Offshore Wind Energy

Broadwind Energy Inc.

CAB Inc.

Catch The Wind Inc.

China Guodian Corp.

Chiranjjeevi Wind Energy Ltd.

Cirrus Wind Services Ltd.

Clipper Windpower Inc.

Clp Group (China Light And Power Group)

Constantine Wind Energy Ltd.

CS Wind Corp.

CSIC ( Chongqing ) Haizhuang Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

) Haizhuang Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd. Dewind Inc.

DMI Industries Inc.

Dong Energy A/S

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Edison Mission Group Inc.

EDP Renewables North America Llc

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

Elsewedy For Wind Energy Generation

Enercon Gmbh

ENO Energy Systems Gmbh

Eocycle Technologies Inc.

ESPE SRL

GE Wind Energy LLC

Geronimo Energy

Global Wind Power Ltd. (Gwpl)

Green Wind Energy A/S

Gresa Group

Guangzhou Hy Energy Co. Ltd.

Guodian United Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Hi-Vawt Technology Corp.

Hyosung Corp.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Iberdrola

Inox Wind Ltd.

Invap

Itw Windgroup

James River Wind Energy

Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Kenersys Gmbh

Kliux Energies

Koncar-Ket

KR Wind Inc.

Lagerwey Wind Bv Andlagerwey Systems Bv

Leitnar Shriram Manufacturing Ltd.

Leitwind Ag/Spa

Liebherr-Components Ag

LM Wind Power A/S

Magenn Power Inc.

Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd.

Mammoet Wind

Mapna Group

Ming Yang Wind Power Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Modular Wind Energy

Montanari Energy Srl

Moventas

Nordex SE

Nordic Windpower Llc

Northern Power Systems

NRG Systems Inc.

Owens Corning Composite Materials Llc

Pacwind

Parker Hannifen

Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd.

PNE Wind AG

Qed Wind Power Llc

Qingdao Windwings Wind Turbine Co. Ltd.

Quantum Windpower Manufacturing Corp.

Quiet Revolution

Raum Energy Inc.

Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd.

Romax Technology Ltd.

Romo Wind AG

RRB Energy Ltd.

S&W Power Systems

Samsung Heavy Industries

Sauer Energy

Seatower As

Second Wind

Senvion SE

Senwei Energy Technology Inc.

Shanghai Gherepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Signal Wind Energy Llc

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Southwest Windpower Inc.

SPT Offshore

SRC Green Power Private Ltd.

Superwind Gmbh

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Terravis Wind Energy Inc.

Total Wind A/S

TPI Composites

Trinity Structural Towers Inc.

Turbina Energy Ag

Turbowinds Sa/Nv

UBI Tower Sole Member Co. Ltd.

Vaisala Oyj

Valorem

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Wind Energy Inc.

Wind Energy Partnership Ltd.

Wind Farm Civils Ltd.

Wind Power Ibaraki Ltd.

Windterra Systems Inc.

Winergy Ag

Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd.

Wkn Windkraft Nord Ag

XCEL Energy, U.S.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Xzeres Corp.

ZF Wind Power Antwerpen

Zhejiang Huaying Wind Power Generator Co. Ltd.

ZK Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8q4wz7/the_global_market?w=5

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716