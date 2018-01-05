

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 0.8 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation remained stable at 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in December versus a 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased at a slightly slower rate of 1.0 percent annually in December, following a 1.1 percent rise in November. It was expected to remain stable at 1.1 percent.



Compared to previous month, the HICP rose 0.3 percent in December, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX