Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Markets - Forecasts to 2022

The "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Markets 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and Robotics.

Personal robotics is anticipated to accelerate as consumer acceptance will increase substantially over the next five years. Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Emerging areas for enterprise robotics include Robotics as a Service, Cloud Robotics, and General Purpose Robotics.

This comprehensive research offering addresses AI and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial markets consisting of the following reports:

Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

Aerial Drones in Industry and Defense: Market Outlook and Forecasts for UAV 2017 - 2025

Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions 2017 - 2022

Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence: Market Assessment, Application Analysis, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

Cloud Robotics: Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

United States Enterprise Automation and Robotics: Market Analysis and Forecasts by Application 2017 - 2022

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 - 2022

Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 - 2022

Target Audience:

AI companies

Robotics companies

Investment organizations

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Enterprise across all industry verticals

