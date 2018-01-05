Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Markets - Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -
The "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Markets 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Artificial Intelligence is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and Robotics.
Personal robotics is anticipated to accelerate as consumer acceptance will increase substantially over the next five years. Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Emerging areas for enterprise robotics include Robotics as a Service, Cloud Robotics, and General Purpose Robotics.
This comprehensive research offering addresses AI and Robotics in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial markets consisting of the following reports:
- Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Aerial Drones in Industry and Defense: Market Outlook and Forecasts for UAV 2017 - 2025
- Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions 2017 - 2022
- Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence: Market Assessment, Application Analysis, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Cloud Robotics: Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- United States Enterprise Automation and Robotics: Market Analysis and Forecasts by Application 2017 - 2022
- Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 - 2022
- Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 - 2022
Target Audience:
- AI companies
- Robotics companies
- Investment organizations
- Data management vendors
- Industrial automation companies
- Enterprise across all industry verticals
Companies Mentioned
- 24me
- 2G Engineering
- 3D Robotics
- 5 Elements Robotics
- ABB Robotics
- Adept Technology Inc.
- Aethon Inc.
- Aido
- AIVC
- AlchemyAPI
- Alfred
- Alphabet, Inc. (Google)
- Amazon Robotics
- Blue Ocean Robotics ApS
- Branto
- Buddy
- C-B4
- Calvary Robotics
- Canvas Technology
- Carbon Robotics
- Carbon3D
- Celera Motion
- Charlie
- CISCO Systems Inc.
- Clara Labs
- Clearpath Robotics
- CloudMinds
- Comau Robotics
- Comfy
- Construction Robotics
- Creative Virtual Ltd.
- Cubic
- CX Company
- Cyberdyne
- Cyphy Works
- Daihen Corp.
- Delphi Automotive
- Denso Wave Inc.
- Diffbot
- Discovery Robotics
- DJI
- Dongbu Group
- EasilyDo
- Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.
- eGain Corporation
- Eidoserve Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Ellison Technologies Inc.
- Energid Technologies
- Erle Robotics
- EVA
- Evi
- Existor
- F&P Robotics AG
- GreyOrange
- H2O.ai
- Hanson Robotics Ltd.
- Happiest Minds Technologies
- Haptik, Inc.
- Hasbro, Inc.
- Helpshift
- Hoaloha Robotics
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- HotBlack Robotics Srl
- Hound
- Hypertherm Inc.
- Iam Robotics
- IBM Watson
- iDAvatars (IDA)
- imagimob
- Indigo
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- InteliWISE SA
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- inVia Robotics
- iRobot Corporation
- Jibo
- Kairos Autonomi
- Kawasaki
- Knightscope
- Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.
- KUKA AG
- Kuka Robotics
- Lego Education
- Lely Group
- Lockheed Martin
- Locus Robotics
- MAANA
- Matrix Industrial Automation
- Mazor Robotics
- McAfee
- Micromo
- Microsoft Corporation
- Milvus Robotics
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- MJI Robotics
- MoBagel
- Mobile Industrial Robots ApS
- Modbot Inc.
- moov
- Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
- motion.ai
- Mycroft
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- Neato Robotics, Inc.
- NEURA
- NTT DoCoMo
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Octopuz Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Open Bionics
- OpenAI
- Operator
- Ortelio Ltd
- Ozobot & Evollve Inc.
- Pari Robotics
- Parrot SA
- PointGrab Ltd.
- Precisionhawk
- PredictionIO
- Pv-Kraftwerker
- Qihan Technology Co.
- Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
- RealDoll
- ReconRobotics Inc.
- Reis Robotics
- Rewalk Robotics
- Robin
- Roboplan
- Robosoft Services Robots
- Robotbase
- Robotlab Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Rokid Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
- Sapientx Inc.
- Savioke
- Schunk
- Seegrid
- Segway Inc.
- Sentenai Inc.
- Sentrian
- Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.
- Sharp Electronics Corp.
- Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.
- Siemens
- SIRIUS
- SK Telecom Co, Ltd.
- Skype
- Skyspecs
- Soft Robotics Inc.
- SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
- Softweb Solutions Inc.
- Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Spacex
- SparkCognition Inc.
- Speaktoit Inc.
- Sri International
- SSI Schaefer
- Starship Technologies
- Staubli International AG
- Stryker (Mako Surgical)
- Stubli
- Suitable Technologies
- Swisslog
- Syntouch
- Tachyus
- Tech-Con Automation Inc.
- Tellmeplus
- Tend.ai
- Teradyne Inc.
- Teun
- Titan Medical
- Tm Robotics
- Torc Robotics
- Touch Bionics
- Toyota
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Transcend Robotics
- True Companion
- Twilio
- Twitter Inc.
- Ulc Robotics Inc.
- Universal Robots A/S
- Vecna Technologies
- Verb Surgical
- Veros Systems Inc.
- Vigilant Robots
- Vinclu Gatebox
- Virtual Incision Corporation
- Visual Components Oy
- Vokul
- WaveBot
- Willrich Precision Instrument Co.
- Wit.ai
- Wolf Robotics LLC
- World Drone Academy
- WowWee Group Limited
- Wunderlist
- Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)
- Yahoo Inc.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Yaskawa Motoman
- ZenRobotics
- ZMP INC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fp5d2d/artificial?w=5
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716