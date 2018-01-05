Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 3% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
One trend in the market is new technology for faster operation. Innovations and technological advances based on design and operational changes are prevalent in the global automotive retractable rooftop market. It is rapidly evolving with the use of advanced technology in the powertrain, infotainment, comfort and convenience, and safety sectors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is decreasing production cost of retractable rooftops. The vehicles that are equipped with retractable rooftops generate more revenue for the global automotive roof systems market because their complex design makes them expensive. The production cost is also high, which has reduced the profit margin. The automotive retractable rooftop market is becoming more popular year-over-year with automakers enhancing their product portfolio of vehicles with retractable rooftops. The roof designs have become much more dynamic and flexible, which gives a better visual appeal to an automobile. There are some driving factors that have led to the market penetration of retractable rooftops such as declining cost of production with advancements in technology and increasing reliability.
Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of automotive electronic devices. The sales of automotive sunroofs and retractable roofs are increasing, but there is a challenge faced by the OEMs because of the inclusion of more electronic content in the devices. At present, an automotive sunroof consists of circuits, control switch, relay, motor, wires, and various other components. Automotive electronic devices increase the ease of operating a vehicle and offer comfort and safety. These devices are available with advanced functionality and compatibility features.
