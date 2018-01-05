Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 3% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Roof Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

One trend in the market is new technology for faster operation. Innovations and technological advances based on design and operational changes are prevalent in the global automotive retractable rooftop market. It is rapidly evolving with the use of advanced technology in the powertrain, infotainment, comfort and convenience, and safety sectors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is decreasing production cost of retractable rooftops. The vehicles that are equipped with retractable rooftops generate more revenue for the global automotive roof systems market because their complex design makes them expensive. The production cost is also high, which has reduced the profit margin. The automotive retractable rooftop market is becoming more popular year-over-year with automakers enhancing their product portfolio of vehicles with retractable rooftops. The roof designs have become much more dynamic and flexible, which gives a better visual appeal to an automobile. There are some driving factors that have led to the market penetration of retractable rooftops such as declining cost of production with advancements in technology and increasing reliability.



Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of automotive electronic devices. The sales of automotive sunroofs and retractable roofs are increasing, but there is a challenge faced by the OEMs because of the inclusion of more electronic content in the devices. At present, an automotive sunroof consists of circuits, control switch, relay, motor, wires, and various other components. Automotive electronic devices increase the ease of operating a vehicle and offer comfort and safety. These devices are available with advanced functionality and compatibility features.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive roof systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

Comparison by product type

Global automotive hard top roof system - market size & forecast

Global automotive soft top roof system - market size & forecast

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - market size & forecast

EMEA - market size & forecast

Americas - market size & forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

New technology for faster operation

Integration of composite materials to increase operability at high speed

Advanced features for better aerodynamic efficiency

Lightweight automotive roof systems

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive benchmarking

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Magna

Webasto

Inteva Products

PART 13: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned





Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Inteva Products

Magna

Webasto

AISIN SEIKI

CIE Automotive

Valmet

Heliatek

ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile

BOS Group

ENCZ

Meritor

