Cleaning Robot Market Set for 16.21% CAGR Explosive Growth to 2023 | ReportsnReports

Cleaning Robot Market is forecast to reach $4.34 billion by 2023 from $2.09 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 16.21% during (2018-2023) driven by penetration of automation in household appliances, rise in labor cost, and increasing safety concern; while floor-cleaning robot is expected to hold the largest share by 2023 & growth of the market for this technology attributed the popularity of floor-cleaning robots in the residential sector.

The key players in the cleaning robot market include iRobot (US), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), and Monoprice (US). The key players in this market are increasingly undertaking the strategies of partnerships and collaborations, and product developments and launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products to the market.

The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cleaning robots. Rise in disposable income among consumers in APAC has led to the adoption of cleaning robots. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall cleaning robot market.

The floor-cleaning robot expected to hold the largest share of the cleaning robot market by 2023. Cleaning robot is ideal for residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare applications requiring automated cleaning. In the residential and commercial applications, cleaning robot is used for cleaning floors, lawns, pools, and windows. However, the high cost of cleaning robots poses a restraint for the growth of the market.

The residential sector accounts for a share of more than 90% of the Cleaning Robot Market. Residential application is expected to hold a significant share of the cleaning robot market by 2023. Various benefits provided by the cleaning robot have led to the increased adoption of cleaning robots for the residential application. Cleaning robots in the residential application are utilized to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. In certain countries, employing domestic workers becomes too expensive. In such cases, cleaning robots can easily undertake the task of cleaning.

The cleaning robot market report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches and developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the market.

In this report, the cleaning robot market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and geography. The market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into personal cleaning robot and professional cleaning robot. The cleaning robot market has been segmented, on the basis of product, into floor-cleaning robot, lawn-cleaning robot, pool-cleaning robot, window-cleaning robot, and others. The market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, and others. The study also forecasts the market size in four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

By Company: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Manager Level - 30%, and Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 43%, Europe - 29%, APAC - 21%, and RoW - 7%

